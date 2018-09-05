Goshen Street Waterline update

Work is continuing on the Goshen Street Waterline project with the work having been completed on Lomac Street and is nearing completion on Sisson Street as well. Following work on Sisson Street, more water line work will be performed on Goshen Street between Sisson Street and Riley Street; then work will continue on Riley Street.

Subgrade preparation and aggregate base placement will take place in these areas once water line work is completed. Sanitary sewer installation has been completed throughout the project area.

Work on this project will continue through November.