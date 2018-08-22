Goshen Street waterline update

PRC, Inc. and their pipe subcontractor, JR Civil, are continuing work on the Goshen Street Waterline project. Water line work is nearing completion on Lomac Street and they are continuing water line installation on Goshen Street to Sisson Street, followed by Sisson Street and Riley Street. Subgrade preparation and aggregate base placement will take place in these areas once water line work is completed. Sanitary sewer installation has been completed throughout the project area.

The contractor will also continue work installing water meter pits that are not within the main project area but dispersed throughout other areas of town. Work on this project will continue through November.