Goshen Street Waterline update

Sanitary sewer installation on Riley Street from Crook Street to Goshen Street is nearing completion, and the contractor will begin work on a small section of sanitary sewer on Goshen Street near the intersection with Riley Street. Once sanitary sewer is completed on Riley Street, they will start water line installation on Lomac Street, Sisson Street and Riley Street.

The contractor also plans to start work installing water meter pits that are not within the main project area but dispersed throughout other areas of town. Work on this project will continue through November.