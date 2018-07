Work is continuing on the Goshen Street Waterline project on Riley Avenue this week. The Contractor has completed sanitary sewer on Sisson Avenue between Converse Street and Goshen Street.

Over the next week, they will resume sanitary sewer installation on Riley Street from Crook Street to Goshen Street. Once sanitary sewer is completed on Riley Street, they will start water line installation on Lomac Street, Sisson Street and Riley Street. Work on this project will continue through November.