PRC, Inc. and their pipe subcontractor, JR Civil, are continuing work on the Goshen Street Waterline project. Sanitary sewer installation has been completed on Lomac Street; water installation will follow in the next couple of weeks.

The contractor has started work on Sisson Avenue between Converse Street and Goshen Street where both sanitary sewer and water main replacements will take place. Work on this project will continue through November.