Goshen Street Waterline update June 27, 2018 melissa News Grace Moore photoPRC, Inc. and their pipe subcontractor, JR Civil, are continuing work on the Goshen Street Waterline project. A temporary water system has been installed. Sanitary sewer installation has been started on Lomac Street; water installation will follow. Once sanitary sewer and water is complete on Lomac Street, the contractor plans to start work on Sisson Avenue between Converse Street and Goshen Street, where both sanitary sewer and water main replacements will take place. Work on this project will continue through November.