Girls basketball team recognised

On Tuesday, March 13, the Moorcroft High School and Junior High Girls Basketball Programs held their end of the season banquets. Junior High players and coaches were recognized for their season and their accomplishments; they had a very good turnout and it was great to see the athletes and parents who supported them during their season.

The high school girls were recognized for their season accomplishments that culminated in a trip to the Regional Tournament in Torrington. The individual awards given out included Courtney Feehan, who was recognized for making the 2A East All Conference Team and was Co-Offensive MVP; Kaylei Petz, who was selected to the West River All Tournament Team and was named Co-Offensive MVP; Hailey Jones, the West River All Conference Team; Tacey Fischbach, Defensive MVP; and Haddie Lawrence received the Block M Award.

Two seniors, Fischbach and Lawrence, were recognized for their hard work, persistence, effort and many other contributions to the Lady Wolves Basketball Team.

Overall, it was a great season and the banquet went really well. We had a good turnout and it is important to recognize the girls for their accomplishments.