The Gillette Chamber Singers will present their first ever fall concert Saturday, October 20, at 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette. The program is the first in a series of four in the 2018-2019 season and is entitled “From the Renaissance to the music of today”. Local members of the group include Paul Ormseth, Jim Diehl and Donavon and Robin Voigt.

Tickets are available at the door. Don’t miss this event!