Game & Fish to host meetings for first-of-its-kind strategic plan

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department is putting together a first-of-its-kind strategic plan that will drive its actions for years to come and is asking for input from the public. As part of that drive, the department will be hosting meetings around the state to take comments from interested Wyomingites.

“This is your chance to drive the future of Wyoming’s wildlife,” says Scott Talbott, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“We want to offer as many opportunities to be involved so we hope you will attend a meeting or comment online.”

Locally, a meeting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on February 7 at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette in the Wyoming Center Frontier Hall. Further afield, meetings will also take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center in Sheridan on February 8 and at the Casper Game & Fish Department in Casper on February 6, both from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, Game & Fish invites you to comment online by visiting wgfd.wyo.gov and following the links.

The meetings are part of a major research study looking at the public’s attitudes towards its priorities and to identify management issues of concern across Wyoming. The strategic plan itself will be built between March and June.

To complete the study, Game & Fish has partnered with Responsive Management, a survey research firm that specializes in capturing and analyzing public opinion toward natural resources and outdoor recreation; and The Cooperation Company, a firm specializing in strategic and operational planning.