Gaila D. Beard (Hawken) passed away November 14, 2018, with her loving life partner Michael Hawken by her side.

She was born on November 4, 1949, in Alma, Michigan, the daughter of Bill and Ellen Gault. She moved to Wyoming in 1990 where she fulfilled her life dreams of raising a loving family and working with horses on the ranch.

Gaila is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Michael E. Hawken, and their four children, Christopher, Steven, Joseph and Tasha and four grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to send their condolences to Gaila’s family at P.O. Box 863 Sundance, WY 82729.