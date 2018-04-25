Fun and food

By Grace Moore

Eddy Maples entertained 43 guests at the Moorcroft

Senior Center last Thursday evening as “Boy Howdy” with his comedic side kick, real life daughter Jessica, during the center’s carry-in dinner.

Maples started his standup act 20 years ago in Branson, MO opening for many of the “Old Opry” stars. He and wife Lisa last performed at a “Chuckles for Charity” competition about seven years ago, said Maples, an event the couple won.

Center volunteer Alberta Reynolds later said that she enjoyed the production, “I thought it was really neat.” The center did not charge for Maples’ performance and his skit only took about 20 minutes, according to Reynolds.

She noted that the volunteers had set 46 places for the meal and picked up three unused settings. “That was good; I was pleased with the crowd.”

Maples often participates, with his guitar, in the Wednesday morning music session that accompanies coffee and rolls at the senior center.