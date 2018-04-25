Francis “Shane” Brislawn, 75, of North Pole, Alaska went back to God on Monday, August 21, 2017, after a long battle with ALS.

Born July 8, 1942 at Sundance hospital to Robert “Bob” and Gennevieve Brislawn, Shane was the youngest of five children. He grew up on their family homestead.

Shane was a horse man, a tucker and a poet. He enjoyed all the inspiring adventures of life to the fullest.

Shane went to Brigham Young University for two years and later studied five years of Latin and Japanese; he also studied from Liberty University for one year through the school’s new satellite system.

Shane is survived by his long time companion Mary Jo Brislawn, brother Neil Brislawn and sister Dipper Brunson and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in August, 2018 at Pine Grove Cemetery near Oshoto, WY.

Online condolences may be written at birdya@ymail.com.