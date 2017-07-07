Pine Haven hosted their annual Fourth of July celebration this year with about 250 people attending the activities in town during the day. Sixty kids participated in the scavenger hunt, which was new this year.

“We were happy with the way it turned out since it was the first time we did it,” says rec-board director Sharon Coleman. “[At] the hotdog feed, we did about 300 hot dogs and we also had sno-cones.”

The day’s festivities were followed by many heading to Keyhole Reservoir before sundown with boats or chairs and grills, joining the hundreds already set up for dinner and a light show as the volunteer pyro-technicians lit up the sky.

Fred Neugebauer, a certified pyrotechnician, took over the fireworks over the lake a year ago with the retirement of Ray Maple, who had been in charge of the show at Keyhole for the last 30 years. He said of

Friday night, “We shot off around 400 shells, maybe; it was a huge success.”

According to a park staff member, the more than 270 campsites were at capacity by last Wednesday and, before dark on Friday, there were more than 70 boats on the lake and at least three times that number of vehicles on shore.

Emergency personnel, ambulances and fire trucks from all over the county were stationed around the lake to assist. Pine Haven Fire Chief Dave Hull, too, considers the event a success and shared his appreciation for everyone extending courtesy and cooperation to each other and county personnel for a fun and safe Fourth of July celebration.

By Grace Moore