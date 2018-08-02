Fourth DUI for Moorcroft resident

By Sarah Pridgeon

Doran Robinson of Moorcroft has been charged with a fourth count of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He also faces misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain lane of travel and driving without an interlock device.

On July 14, a Moorcroft Police Officer observed Robinson’s vehicle on North Yellowstone Avenue at around 1:22 a.m. The vehicle allegedly crossed the center line of the roadway and then made a sharp right turn to re-enter the correct lane.

The officer followed the vehicle and allegedly observed it cross the fog and center lines before drifting back into the correct lane several times. Finally, the vehicle was largely in the emergency lane when it “almost impacted the face plate of the guard rail, which is marked with bright reflective yellow and black markings”, according to the officer’s report.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and reports that Robinson appeared to be having trouble maintaining balance and his movements were slow and deliberate. He allegedly admitted he had had “a lot” to drink and that he would not pass sobriety field tests.

It was also discovered that an ignition interlock device was not present in the vehicle.

After arriving at the Crook County Detention Center, Robinson agreed to take a breath test. The highest result of the three tests administered was .222 percent blood alcohol level.

Robinson has three known prior convictions for driving under the influence within the last ten years in New Mexico, Sweetwater County and Green River.