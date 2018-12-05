Forest Day Use Passes on sale one day only

On Friday, December 7, 2018, Forest Recreation Management (FRM) Day Use Passes for the 2019 season will be available for half price at several Black Hills National Forest offices including the Bearlodge Ranger District office in Sundance, WY, the Northern Hills Ranger District office in Spearfish, SD, the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City, SD and the Forest Supervisor / Hell Canyon Ranger District office in Custer, SD.

These passes are for USDA Forest Service facilities located within the Black Hills National Forest fee areas and should not be confused with South Dakota State Park Passes.

The Premium passes (which includes the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $17 (regularly $34), and the Standard passes (which are for all FRM operated day use areas except the Sheridan and Pactola complexes) will be $10 (regularly $20). Please pay with cash or check.

Requests made by mail with postmarks between Dec. 7-10 to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745 will also be honored. Please include a check for the appropriate amount. Please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.

The number of passes available for purchase per individual is unlimited, making them great gifts for stocking stuffers, gift exchanges and prizes for drawings. No other discounts will be accepted with this offer and those with senior or access discounts can receive this reduced price any time.

Under a special use permit, FRM operates Black Hills National Forest campgrounds and other recreation facilities. FRM has been operating these facilities since 1999.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.