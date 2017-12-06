Food Pantry

During the month of November, we received approximately 2402 pounds of donated food and provided assistance to 127 people. This included 11 new clients, 34 under the age of 18 and 39 over the age of 55, supplementing the nutritional needs of each person for an entire month.

PLEASE NOTE: Pantries will be on the first and third Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the month of December to enable us to have it just before Christmas Day, rather than just after.

December pantry dates and times:

Sundance – Mon., Dec. 4 and 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Moorcroft – Tues., Dec. 5 and 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hulett – Wed., Dec. 6 and 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Crook County resident who has a need for food may come to any of the three pantries for assistance. If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the Pantry, please contact the Council of County Services at 290-0436 or PO Box 1381, Sundance, WY, 82729.

Submitted by Katy Daves