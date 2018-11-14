Fledgling deal may help Carlile water issue

By Sarah Pridgeon

Though she attended last week’s meeting of the Joint Select Water Committee to represent the county in its efforts to secure a water study, Commissioner Jeanne Whalen returned home with the bones of a deal in place that could see residents near Carlile finally hooked on to the Gillette Madison water system.

The meeting agenda changed on Thursday, Whalen reports, because Harry LaBonde, Director of Wyoming Water Development, wanted to address Gillette’s regional extensions. Gillette had requested that Senator Ogden Driskill’s amendment to last year’s water bill be removed because it has placed the project on hold.

“LaBonde said, in the Gillette Regional Extension project for 2016, there was money committed to provide water to four subdivisions around Rozet. His argument was those people are hanging because of the amendment,” Whalen says.

According to Whalen, Driskill brought up in August that five or six Crook County landowners are platted on the water map and have water rights, so why can they not sign up to be on Gillette’s water system. Whalen says that Mike Cole, Utilities Director for the City of Gillette, said they could be placed online on a temporary basis but not in the summertime, but did not define what “temporary” would mean.

“So at this meeting, Driskill was pretty angry about the water agreement Gillette wants those five landowners to sign, and oe has already done so. This agreement will stay with the land, not the owner, and it’s pretty restrictive,” Whalen reports.

“Only a couple of the five land owners have even been contacted by Gillette, and those letters were from the city attorney and were ‘pretty nasty and threatening’ according to Driskill.”

Whalen’s own issue was that Gillette has said it intends to re-do its service area map once the new wells have been discharged and online, but will not do anything until that time.

“As we learned at our commission meeting last week, the Bureau of Reclamation and Corp of Engineers have to sign off along with DEQ for the discharge to go into Keyhole,” she says.

“I showed pictures of the crummy culverts Gillette wants that massive discharge to flow through in the Kanode Subdivision.”

With all these objections aired, Whalen and Driskill met with Cole and an additional representative of the City of Gillette along with two senators, Curt Meier and Dan Dockstader. During this meeting, Whalen says that Driskill explained he had been wanting to redo his amendment, but could not get Gillette to sit down and talk.

“We ended up agreeing to five points. If these five points are approved by Gillette City Council at their next meeting they will ratify the document, and according to Mike, once that happens the Crook County landowners can start tapping in to the well on their property,” she says.

Those five points include no limit on the gallons each landowner can use; all existing agreements between a landowner and Gillette remain in place; six of the 15 existing taps will be designated for stock and domestic use and the others for domestic use only, at Gillette’s standard rates; one standard agreement for all landowners; and a wholesale tap cost for a water district once formed.

The next day, says Whalen, Cole suggested limiting use to 80,000 gallons per month for stock and 40,000 gallons for domestic use during the summer, to which she and Driskill agreed. The Joint Select Water Committee tabled the discussion until further refining has taken place.