Over 200 people attended the fishing derby hosted by Christine “Froggie” Kimbrough of Froggies Bait & Tackle in Pine Haven Saturday, with 120 kids participating. There were casting classes, lessons on the best type of bait for the fish, time of day to visit your fishing hole and more.

After a long day fishing in their favorite spots on the lake, kids proudly showed off their catches of walleye, northern, crappie, bass and perch as they enjoyed hot dogs, burgers, beef short ribs, coleslaw, macaroni and potato salads and chips generously donated.

Froggie asked kids “test” questions from her earlier “old timer” classes as she handed out prizes to the many youngsters that evening. “I told some old time tricks, like the antidote to a catfish sting is rubbing it with the fish’s belly and the sting will go away,” she says.

The strangest catch of the day was a painted turtle, “It followed the boy’s minnow right up to the boat and when it grabbed the minnow he grabbed it.”

Froggie opined that there is so much “high tech” in fishing these days and she doesn’t want to see the “old timer” traditions and knowledge die away. “We need to keep this stuff alive because this is stuff that is tried and true,” she says.

The names of winners of the many contests were not available at time of going to press; however, Froggie expressed her delight with the participation of the kids and parents and intends to host the event again next year. She also espoused her heart felt appreciation for the “boatload” of sponsors.

By Grace Moore