Fish fry in the park this Saturday

This Saturday, September 1, at Waters Park in Pine Haven, everyone is invited to the fourth annual fish fry hosted by the North East Wyoming Walleye association (NEWWA). The parade starts at 2 p.m. followed by the fish fry at 3 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy a great meal and participate in the adult raffle with prizes such as a smoker grill, coolers, guided goose or pheasant hunts and a three passenger plane ride around Keyhole and Devils Tower. A silent auction will also be held.

For the kids, 14-18, NEWWA is offering a free raffle to win a guided deer hunt from 4 Horse Outfitters or a guided antelope hunt from Double A Outfitters. Kids 13 and under will also have the opportunity to win prizes.

After a delicious dinner of fried Walleye, hamburgers and sides, accompanied by the music of Kyndell, get your boogie on to the music of the Lazy L Band at the dance under the tent from 7 p.m. to 11.

Tickets are available now or at the event.