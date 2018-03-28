Fischbach joins Lady Trojans volleyball team

By Katie Williams

Tacey Fischbach, daughter of Jerry and Shawna Fischbach, signed a letter-of-intent to Dakota State University, and will join the Lady Trojans to play volleyball this fall. Tacey will graduate from Moorcroft in May, and plans to major in Exercise Science at Dakota State University.

Tacey is the first athlete from Moorcroft to play college volleyball. She was a four-year starter for Moorcroft.

She was the libero for three years, and her senior year she was team captain and the setter. Tacey had 411 set assists, 182 digs, and 27 aces her senior year.

Tacey also lettered in basketball as a three year starter, and track. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is on the honor roll.

Tacey has the work ethic and drive that will make an impact on the Trojan volleyball team. I know that with her commitment and determination, she will excel not only on the volleyball court, but in school and in life.

I am very proud of Tacey for always putting in the extra effort, leading by example and being a model student athlete to others. The Moorcroft Volleyball program wishes Tacey and the Trojans the best of luck this fall. Go Trojans!