By Grace Moore

After concern was expressed at last month’s council meeting about this year’s fireworks display in the Keyhole Park east of Pine Haven, Pine Haven Fire Chief Bob Rudichar assured council and residents alike at Tuesday night’s meeting that the show will go on.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 7. The town will host community activities to start around noon at Waters Park while the pyrotechnicians out of Gillette set up the greatly anticipated light show to begin at sundown.