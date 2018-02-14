Firefighters invited to annual meeting

Submitted by Commissioner Jeanne Whalen

The Crook County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, February 21, in the Courthouse Basement. The spaghetti supper will start at 5 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m.

The Fire Advisory Board will ask for updates from WY State Forestry, the Sheriff’s Office, Black Hills National Forest personnel, Fire Warden Jeff Garman and Homeland Security Officer Will Cunningham. Growth and Development director Tim Lyons and Will Cunningham will conduct a short mapping class.

The Board had three openings for “at-large” positions. If interested in serving, please contact current Chairman Will West for details.

After the meeting, a RT-130 refresher class will be offered. There will be more opportunities to take this class later on in the year.

A representative from each Fire Zone is asked to attend. There will be handouts to take back to share with other volunteers in your Zone.

Crook County appreciates the efforts of these volunteer firefighters and urge you to attend. It’s a fun, informative event with the opportunity to visit with the firefighters from other parts of the County.