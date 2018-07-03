Fire drill highlights other dangers

By Grace Moore

Pine Haven Fire Chief Bob Rudichar conducted a mock fire drill last week involving a building and wildlife to put his volunteer team through a possible scenario outside their usual experience. The idea, he said, was to provide some hands-on experience of dangers beyond the flames that a firefighter might face.

In this situation, a “rattle snake” was disturbed when a fire fighter was getting into position and “struck”, thus involving EMS. Rudichar commends both the six volunteer fire fighters and the two volunteer EMTs.

“It was a good exercise, we’ll debrief at our next meeting to see what we can improve on,” he says.