Finishing the season proud

By Head Football Coach Dusty Petz

The Moorcroft Wolves took on the Wheatland Bulldogs on Senior Night and it was the last game of the season. Wheatland struck early and scored the first two touchdowns to take an early 14-0 lead.

The Wolves answered with a 38-yard run and two-point conversion by Rowdy Pfeil. The Bulldogs led at half time, 14-8. Wheatland would tack on two more touchdowns to give them a 28-8 victory.

The Wolves saw three touchdowns called back on penalties. Those were game changers for us. Rowdy did a great job of finding the end zone on those touchdowns and it was unfortunate that they were called back on penalties.

It was just untimely penalties and then not converting after those penalties that hurt us. I thought we were able to move the ball on offense and the line did a good job of opening the holes and maintaining their blocks.

The defense was able to get us three turnovers that we didn’t take advantage of. In those types of games, the turnovers have to be converted into points.

The Wolves finish the season 3-5. It was an “up and down” season to say the least. I felt that we were very competitive in our conference and did so with 22 kids.

This team didn’t quit and always kept playing regardless of the score. They came to practice and worked hard. I couldn’t be more proud of this team’s work ethic.

We graduate eight seniors and every one of them will be missed. We relied a great deal on our seniors and they did a great job of leading the way.

Most of the eight have been playing or starting since they were ninth graders and they have given their best each and every year. I can’t say enough for what they have done for Moorcroft Football.