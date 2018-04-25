Financial peace university class offered

What if you were following a plan for your money that you knew worked? With Dave Ramsey’s class Financial Peace University, you can take control of your money, get out of debt and create a plan for your future.

If you’re interested in learning more about the class, contact Pastor Monte at revmonte@hughes.net, because we’re offering a class just for you at First Presbyterian Church 100 S. Belle Fourche Ave.

A free preview will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018 and the first class will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018. Or go to https://fpu.com/1064474 to register for the class and order class material. Scholarships available.