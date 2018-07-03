Ferguson elected president of Wyoming Bankers Association

Pinnacle Bank is pleased to announce that Faron Ferguson was elected to President of the Wyoming Bankers Association (WBA). He will lead the WBA Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 term.

“Faron’s election as president is a testament to his strong leadership skills, which will ensure the continued success of the WBA in bringing value to members and promoting the strength of banks in our state,” said Doug Weedin, CEO and President of Pinnacle Bank, Wyoming.

Ferguson has an extensive banking history, dating back to 1986. He has been with Pinnacle Bank – Wyoming since 2002, serving as Market President and more recently as Regional President in the northeast region of Wyoming, where he helped expand their presence in Newcastle, Moorcroft and Gillette.

With this growth came new buildings in each location to better serve customers and reinvest into the communities.

Ferguson is active in the community and currently enjoys being a CASA advocate, helping abused and neglected children. He also spent time as the President of the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce, President of the Newcastle Economic Development and Treasurer of the Moorcroft Youth Rodeo Club.

He and his wife, Johnna, live in Gillette and have five boys and one grandchild.

The WBA serves the needs of Wyoming’s banks by providing ongoing education, remaining active in state and federal political actions, distributing information on all aspects of the banking industry and elevating the public image of financial institutions.