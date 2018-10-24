FCCLA collecting items for shoeboxes

Moorcroft FCCLA Chapter is collecting items to fill Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. Northeast Wyoming has a goal to collect 6000 shoeboxes this year. All items must be new and no breakables, candy, gum or war related items.

Items can be dropped off at the High School to Miss Sams before November 9.

Some suggested items needed are: school supplies like pencils, sharpeners, pens, colored pencils, small notebooks, loose-leaf paper, rulers, solar calculators, small musical instruments, small stuffed animals, socks, hats, toothbrushes, bar soap, washcloths, combs, t-shirts, flashlights with batteries, toys like jump ropes, toy cars, yo-yos.

If you would like to make a donation for shipping or purchasing items to put in shoeboxes, please call 756-2141.