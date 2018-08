The Crook County CattleWomen Father’s Day baby was Shaye Lynn Wagner. She was born June 3, 2018 and weighed seven pounds five ounces. She has a three-year-old brother. Her parents are Jared and Hailey Wagner of Hulett. Grandparents are Dave and Denise Wagner and Chip and Joni Neiman. Great Grandparents are Clayton and Sharon Jordan, Mae Neiman and Barbara Clark. A roast equal to the size of the baby was given to the family by CCCW.