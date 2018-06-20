Farm Service Agency plans informational meetings

Submitted by Sarah Rytting

Crook County FSA would like to announce two informational meetings being held at the county office. We know it is a busy time of year; however, there are many changes to our programs occurring, and we want to ensure you all stay informed of the things that are happening.

We have new NAP deadlines, new program rules, new CRP sign-ups and this year’s County Committee election nominations, just to name a few.

We are hoping that you can attend one of these upcoming information sessions:

• Thursday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

Both meetings will be at the Service Center, 117 S 21st Street in Sundance, in our conference room. We will be discussing County Committee Nominations and Elections, upcoming deadlines, program changes – including those made to the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) – and addressing any other questions you may have.

Spring Crop Reporting: If you have not been in to see us for Spring Crop Reporting, please call and make an appointment. The deadline of July 16 is fast approaching.