Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship winners announced

The Crook County Farm Bureau Federation has announced the two winners for the two $1000 scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year. This year’s winners are Austin D. Butler and Grace B. Anderson.

Austin Don Butler was selected to receive a $1000 scholarship from the Crook County Farm Bureau Federation for the 2018-2019 school year. Austin is a senior at Hulett High School where he has played football, wrestled, participated in Future Farmers of America (FFA), played percussion in the band and led in student government.

Austin is planning on studying Animal/Food Science at Casper College. Austin is the son of Joseph and Barbara Butler of Hulett.

Grace Belize Anderson was selected to receive a $1000 scholarship from the Crook County Farm Bureau Federation for the 2018-2019 school year. She is a senior at Wyoming Virtual Academy and has participated in extracurricular activities such as band, choir, cross country, golf and Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Grace Belize

was elected the 2017-2018 National FCCLA President.

She is planning to attend Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia where she will study Political Science and Communications. Grace Belize is the daughter of Gary and Zeta Anderson of Devils Tower.

Congratulations to these very deserving recipients!