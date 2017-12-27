EWC to offer electronic transcripts

Eastern Wyoming College has announced a new and improved way for students to obtain transcripts. EWC is pleased to have entered into an agreement with the National Student Clearinghouse.

Beginning on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the EWC Records Office will no longer be sending paper transcripts of student’s grades to transferring colleges and universities, potential employers and others. The new agreement with the National Student Clearinghouse will allow for the issuance of transcripts electronically, which will decrease the time necessary for sending and receiving transcripts.

The cost of this new service will be $7.25 per transcript, which will be paid to the Clearinghouse.

Students can access the National Student Clearinghouse directly for transcripts or they may use the transcript link on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu.

With this change, EWC joins all of the other Wyoming Community Colleges in issuing electronic transcripts. When ordering transcripts from the Clearinghouse, students will have the option on sending and/or receiving them electronically, in paper format or the pick them up at the EWC Records Office on the main campus in Torrington.