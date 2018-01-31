EWC Honor Rolls

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce the honor rolls for the Fall 2017 semester. There were 115 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

Cameron Bunnell of Pine Haven and Jaslyn Seeley of Sundance appear on the President’s Honor Roll. Signe Simpson of Sundance is on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.