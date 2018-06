Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce the honor rolls for the Spring 2018 semester. There were 97 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

Crook County students on the President’s Honor Roll include Jaslyn Seeley of Sundance and Sara Doxtater of Moorcroft.

Local students on the Dean’s Honor Roll include Signe Simpson of Sundance and Shelby Cranston of Moorcroft.