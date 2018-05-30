Essay winners May 30, 2018 melissa Sports and Schools 7th grade – Talissa Fischbaach first place, Natalie Peters second place and Camlyn Connally third. Courtesy photos11th grade – Jordan Jones first place, Grayson Osmon second and Courtney Feehan third. 10th grade – Jed Williams first place, Rachel Norris second and Charmayne DeLong third. 9th grade – Lynelle Wendling first place, Amasa Gerstner second and Teagan Timberman third. 8th grade – Molli Bruckelmyer first place, Layla Elliott second and Korbi Kissack third.