Equine herpes confirmed at CAM-PLEX

CAM-PLEX has been notified by the Wyoming State Livestock Board (WSLB) that one horse has tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) and a second horse is pending. The incubation period for EHV-1 is seven to 14 days and the two horses being referenced were at the CAM-PLEX barns within the last two weeks.

Please note that these horses most likely did not contract the virus while at CAM-PLEX; the horses probably contracted EHV-1 elsewhere and may have been infected and potentially shed the virus while they were on grounds.

As a precaution and under the advisement of the WSLB and a local veterinarian, CAM-PLEX is sanitizing the barns with a Virkon solution, a highly effective and fast-acting disinfectant. The CAM-PLEX staff cares about the safety of you and your animal(s) and will pursue any necessary steps to prevent the spread of disease.

Should you have any concerns about the health of your horse, please contact your local veterinarian as they are trained with the skills and knowledge to diagnose and treat EHV-1. For any other questions not concerning the health of your horse please call Greg Rook – 307-682-0552.