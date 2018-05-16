End of the winter golf season

By Darcy Sams

The Moorcroft boys won the 2A Spring Regional Championship in Wright this past weekend. Members of the championship team were Payton Timberman, Caleb Connally, Garrett Wood, Lane Wood, and Caden Connally.

Caleb, Caden, Garrett and Lane earned all Powder River conference honors during the tourney.

Garrett said of his team in this, his last season, “For being so young, with only two senior boys, they’re talented and experienced golfers.”

Caleb Connally is the 2018 Spring Champion and Caden Connally earned medalist honors with a top ten finish.

In the girls division, Rachel Sams won the individual championship. Ali Meredith was also a medalist with a top ten finish.

Girls competing in the tourney both days were Ali Meredith, Rachel Sams, and Miami Leeper. Competing on Friday was Shelby Garoutte.

Rachel has won every tournament in which she entered this year and shared her thoughts of her teammates, “I’m really proud of the teams, both of them for competing throughout the years and going for the varsity team.”