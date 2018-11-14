EMS facing tough choices

By Grace Moore

At last Thursday’s meeting of the Moorcroft Council, a serious concern was relayed to the governing body regarding the continued viability of the town’s EMS service. EMS volunteers Justin Roberts and Lexi McKee began the discussion, Roberts explaining that over the last several months, the Moorcroft ambulance service has had, “a little trouble covering our calls, especially during the day time, Monday through Friday.”

Of the volunteers on the EMS roster, Roberts said, “Dorothy [Baron] has been the one to respond to pretty much all of the calls. People get busy and other priorities come up, I get it. For awhile, we had a signup sheet and that worked really well. It was a new thing and people were excited and then it just kind of fell off.”

“No one wanted to do it anymore,” McKee continued. “At our last meeting, I asked people to fill out the schedule, not just days that they’re home, but day that they’re absolutely willing to say ‘I’m home and if the pager goes off, I will be there’. No one signed up.”

Baron admitted to being at the ambulance ready to answer the call, waiting on a driver who never shows “quite a bit”. This is not the only problem the service is currently facing, though. The Moorcroft EMS is, at this time, running with no Advanced Life Support (ALS) to offer, meaning that they cannot assist in any respiratory issues, heart attacks or seizure.

“We’ve had patients who we aren’t able to take care of. We have to call Gillette for that, for a paramedic intercept,” said Stark.

McKee advised the council that the Moorcroft service is an “adequate Basic Life Support (BLS)”. The ambulance actually was unable to respond to a child having seizures called in by a local police officer because they had no one to cover the call and secondly, none of the needed medication to help in that instance. “Even without the medication, it is still our responsibility to respond.”

By the policy of the police dispatch, the call must go to the Moorcroft unit twice before it can be passed on to a secondary service. The officer was eventually able to tell the family to meet the Gillette ambulance for the proper care.

At this time, further explained McKee, Gillette paramedics assist by providing the needed medications and efforts in the Moorcroft ambulance, allowing the Moorcroft service to charge for the call. McKee advocated the comassion demonstrated by the Gillette paramedic, though, “They are by no means solely interested in making money; they are solely interested in helping out our service and the patients we provide care to. “

However, concern has been expressed that this will not be allowed to continue when their authority realizes that their personnel are providing the ALS without recompense, which, in turn will devastate the Moorcroft service as Gillette charges the full amount of $3000 per call and Moorcroft only charges $638.

“We are going to be significantly in the red if we have to start paying. Basically, we’re getting all of Gillette’s ALS meds and everything for free,” said McKee.

The Moorcroft EMS is internally recognized as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic and an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) staffed ambulance. While she and her husband are both level two paramedics and long time volunteer Dorothy Baron is an intermediate, “None of us can be at every call,” said McKee. She said that the new EMRs who have passed the most recent class show up, but cannot respond alone.

Increasing the stretch of service is the assistance calls from Pine Haven, who are having coverage issues of their own, said McKee. “We saw that a lot this summer at the lake, responding to multiple calls there, so our response area is getting larger because Pine Haven is unable to cover, which is depleting us as well.”

McKee has been searching for options in an effort to better serve the communities depending on them.

“Campbell County Memorial Hospital has an ambulance that covers Wright 24/7. One of the options [is] to talk to them about helping us cover any times that we have a hard time getting volunteers to cover, which are typically Monday through Friday, when most of us are at work,” she said.

After the governing body had listened with growing alarm, Councilman Owen Mathews addressed the problem of significantly smaller fees charged by Moorcroft.

“I know there is always reluctance because we look at the people in the community and look at putting a $3000 bill on a resident, but, we can always send out that bill, have that attempt to pay and write those off in those situations; but we cannot have an adjustable scale for people,” he said.

He suggested that McKee return with a comprehensive resolution on which the council can vote to “Make sure that our rates meet the maximum Medicare rate and how we establish that year to year when those rates change, we can continue to adjust that”.

He voiced his consideration of the possibility of hiring someone to actually manage the personnel and training if the rates are brought to the proper level. “There is a value to having someone full time, if you can, to run those classes and make people accountable.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Smoot addressed the matter of the volunteers who do not participate, saying, “I am not a fan of people not pulling their weight. When I was first elected two years ago, I asked Cheryl [Schneider] why were we paying $7000 for these peoples’ retirements and two years later, we’re still doing it. This has to stop.”

“If you’re waiting for a driver or if you can’t cover,” continued Smoot, “We really almost can’t even offer an ambulance service.”

Another more dramatic option is to simply contract the entire service out. This would alleviate any fiscal responsibility of the town. Councilman Dick Claar was adamantly opposed to this option, saying, “We need to keep our ambulance service.”

“Ultimately,” summarized McKee, “We’re just trying to find a solution so that whoever is need of our ambulance services have not just coverage, but adequate coverage. What we’re trying to do is figure out how we can provide coverage that everyone may need at some point in time.”