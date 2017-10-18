Elvira Wilson

Elvira Margaret Willson “Yvonne” 96, of Gillette passed away October 12, 2017 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, in Gillette, WY of natural causes.

Yvonne was born August 1, 1921 in Tampa, FL to Lena and Herman Hero. Being a Florida girl she loved the beach and was very talented at softball.

She met the love of her life William Earl Willson of Hulett, WY while attending a USO dance in 1942 when Bill was serving in US Army Air Corps. Bill told his best friend when he saw Yvonne that “he was going to marry that girl.”

Bill’s prediction was realized and they were married in Tampa on March 18, 1943. After a few short months as newlyweds, Bill was shipped to Britain then France, serving as a mess sergeant.

After WWII ended, he returned to Florida with the intent to make it their home. Bill’s problems with asthma required them to move back to Bill’s family ranch north of Hulett.

They later purchased the Lake Ranch at Little Missouri Buttes and, with the help of their children, Vivian, David and Edward, they operated until 1974 when they sold the ranch and moved to Powell, WY.

In 2003, they moved back to NE Wyoming settling in Gillette. After Bill’s passing in May 2011, Yvonne moved to Pioneer Manor and then to Legacy.

Yvonne always referred to the staff, aides and nurses as her “angels who always took good care of her”. Yvonne was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She met all with her beautiful smile and a hug. Her homes were always meticulous and a meal was always ready to any and all. She was a lifelong Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls fan.

Yvonne is survived by sister-in-law, Melba Hero of Tampa FL; daughter, Vivian Elaine (Terry) Hayes of Gillette; David Wayne (Jeanene) of Glendale AZ; Edward (Suzy) of Gillette, WY; four grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Her ashes along with Bill’s will be scattered from the largest Missouri Butte next spring. In lieu of cards or flowers, the family request that donations be made in Yvonne’s name to The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Activity’s Fund.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralhome.com