Memorial services for Ellis Reynolds were held on February 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. in the MTC gymnasium in Moorcroft with Bill Barton officiating. Ellis, 93, passed away February 6, 2018 at the nursing home in Sundance, WY.

Born to Aldin and Ethel Reynolds on a ranch at Rocky Point, this 1924-model was named Charles Ellis, but he’s just plain Ellis to his friends. Sittin’ a horse before he could walk, Ellis cut his teeth on bridle reins and soaked up horse sense through the seat of his pants, his eyes, his ears and the palms of his hands.

Ellis gave up school at the eighth grade to help his mom and siblings when his dad died young. He married Jean Closson on July 19, 1945 and to this happy marriage five kids were added, Marge, Butch, Jess, Carolyn and Lora.

Elis worked at various ranches and drove truck for Bell and Mooney. Every cowboy wants a ranch of his own and, by 1968, Ellis and Jean had bought theirs in Weston County, which fulfilled the family dream.

Dad’s ingenuity and mechanical abilities allowed him to make do with whatever he had available. A gentleman of the old school, Ellis personified cowboy chivalry in his deep respect and courtesy toward women. Along with that goes honesty and stickin’ by his word and his handshake.

Ellis and Jean made many trips to the National Finals Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Denver Stock Show. He also liked playing cards, going to Deadwood, dancing and spending time with family and friends, especially the socializing at brandings and shipping calves.

He was a cowboy through and through. Dad was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2014. We are damn proud of him. Ellis also served on the Inyan Kara Association Board, ASCS committee and was an election judge for PreCorp.

We would like to pass on some of dad’s words of wisdom:

To have good neighbors, you have to be a good neighbor.

A handshake is as good as a man’s word.

All you need in life is one good woman, one good horse, one good dog. He always said he had one good woman, a lot of good horses and several good dogs.

Some people can’t get along with their neighbors, but I can’t get along without mine.

He always said we need to get going, we’re burning daylight. Dad worked hard but he played hard, too.

Dad is survived by daughter, Marge Suedekum; son Butch (Sherry)Reynolds; son-in-law Tom House; daughter Lora (Jerry) Johnson; sister Vera; brother Vernon; 11 grandkids,20 great-grandkids; several nieces and nephews; a very special friend, Normalee Materi; and a whole bunch of friends.

Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, of 58 years; son, Jess; daughter, Carolyn; son-in-law, Al Suedekum; brothers, Clark, Herbert and Earl; sister, Lucile Christiansen; one grandson; and one great grandson.

If you choose to do so, memorials may be sent to the Sundance Nursing Home, Close to Home Hospice or the charity of your choice.

We invited everyone to join us for a meal immediately following the ceremony at the lunch room. Dad believed that you should always feed your crew.

