Eleventh annual community banquet this weekend

By Cynthia Clonch

The public is invited to the eleventh Annual Community Banquet celebrating the Citizen and Business of the Year, sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC). This patriotic-themed event takes place on Saturday, October 13 at the Moorcroft Town Center.

Please enter on the west side of the building through the double doors of the gymnasium and proceed left to the library. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with cash bar and live music provided by JB King and Tom Knowlton. A prime rib dinner follows at 7 p.m., and then the awards ceremony will commence.

Lifetime Achievement Award, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year will be announced. Vocalist Maryann Slattery and poets Taylor Reynolds and Brook Sanderson will provide entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at Diehl’s Supermarket, West Texas Trail Museum or from any MACC member.

Business of the Year

The Business nominees are Healing Hearts Home Health, Dewey’s Place, and Mousse Lodge Hair Salon.

Healing Hearts Home Health opened its doors in May of this year. Owning her own home health agency has been a dream of Lacy Davis since she started as a certified nurse assistant at the age of 15. With the support of her family and friends she has been able to make that dream a reality.

Northeast Wyoming is designated as a medically underserved area and the need for more choices in health care is an important piece in keeping our residents healthy and safe. By participating in local events and organizations, Healing Hearts Home Health supports our community not just in times of illness, but also in times of health.

Dewey’s Place is owned and operated by Kaare and Rachel Kimsey. Kaare has a history with this business as it was owned several years ago by his dad, Roy, under the name of Black Dragon. Kaare and Rachel continue the traditions set forth by the previous owners, while at the same time, creating new traditions and events.

The Kimsey’s are compassionate business owners who sponsor benefits for the welfare of those in need. Kaare and Rachel are active in the Chamber and can be counted on to volunteer their time and energy to further the success of the Chamber and community.

Owned and operated by Michelle Hullinger, the Mousse Lodge Hair Salon has the reputation of being a professional and outstanding business. Stylist Susan Millard and Nail Technician Luanda Taylor join Michelle in her endeavors to provide quality hair and beauty care for the residents in the Moorcroft area. Michelle has been an active supporter of the Moorcroft schools, where her three children received their education and participated in extra-curricular activities, and Mousse Lodge is a huge supporter of activities and events occurring in the community.

Citizen of the Year

The Citizen nominees are Neal Gray, Sara King and Nancy Feehan.

Since returning to his home town after retiring, Gray has been active in several activities. He is currently the president of the Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Jubilee Committee, board member of the Crook County Museum District and director for the Moorcroft Interfaith Community Choir. Gray is instrumental in several humanitarian projects in our community.

He is always ready to step up and help others and is not afraid of hard work. Gray enjoys utilizing his talents and abilities building a quality antique and gift store. He and his wife, Dee, can be found at auctions and estate sales, searching for that special item someone requested, or discovering a priceless antique for their store.

Gray spends time visiting and tending matters for his Dad, Richard Gray, who now resides at the nursing home in Newcastle. He also entertains at nursing homes and Senior Centers in the surrounding area, playing guitar and singing the good old songs that our elderly citizens love.

King is the Chief Operating Officer of Flow Tech Fueling in Moorcroft and is very active in the Moorcroft

Chamber and served as treasurer from 2014 to 2017. She fully participates in every activity and event the Chamber hosts, serving as chairman on various committees.

King is not only civic and community-minded, but vested in the education and extra-curricular activities of the Moorcroft Public School, serving on the Booster Club and holding offices there, as well. She helps with the Moorcroft High School Squirrel Brigade, a youth group under the leadership of instructor, Mrs. Wood, and shares her beautiful singing voice with the Moorcroft Interfaith Community Choir.

King and her husband, JB, have been instrumental in creating Mic Night, teen socials, costumes parties, and get-togethers for the youth in our community. Sara and her husband teach by example and their three children are learning, growing and following their lead to be future community leaders.

Feehan is a native of Moorcroft and has been active in her community since day one when she was

enthusiastically involved with Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts. She is instrumental in the success of the Moorcroft Town Center, serving as the chairman and overseeing the daily happenings and activities this position requires.

Feehan is key to the Starfish Thrift Store thriving, dedicating many Saturdays to organizing and assisting customers, along with her dedicated helper, Johnnie Faye Claar. She serves as the Moorcroft Town Center Chairman and oversees the daily happenings and activities.

Feehan is an elder at the First Presbyterian Church and also Chief cook for the Logos Youth Group. She serves on the board of the Crook County Hospital Foundation. She proudly served on the Camp Story Commission to save the Presbyterian camp from being and has achieved many accomplishments and triumphs.

The Moorcroft Chamber Area of Commerce thanks all nominees for their dedication to the community. The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to…come to the banquet and find out!