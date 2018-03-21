Egg-cellent recipe ideas for Easter eggs

Submitted by Vicki Hayman,

UW Extension Food and Nutrition Educator

Easter is just around the corner and soon everyone will be trying to figure out what to do with the surplus of hard cooked eggs. It may have seemed like a good idea to boil and decorate a dozen or two, but now what?

Eggs consist of yolk and white, of which yolk represents fat and white represents proteins. The yolk also contains cholesterol; however, it contains a wide array of vitamins and minerals too, which makes eggs an integral part of our diet.

The vitamins to be found in eggs are A, D, E, B1, B2, B6 and B12. Quite a selection! Also minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium, iodine and selenium are in eggs.

Eggs are also a source of the rare, but important, nutrient choline. Choline is important for the cellular process, brain function, nervous system and cardiovascular health.

Large eggs contain about 6.3 grams of protein. Hard-cooked eggs are a great way to add a little protein and vitamin D (it’s in the yolk) to your day.

You should know that older eggs are best for hard cooking, since they will peel easier. Think about what to do with hard-cooked eggs, and the first thing that comes to mind is deviled eggs.

Without question, deviled eggs are a universal favorite when it comes to appetizers. If you have older eggs to use up or leftover Easter eggs, consider breaking out of the box and trying something new.

1) Deviled Eggs – Many people like the traditional recipe with mayo, mustard and paprika. However, here are some wonderful variations of that recipe: curried deviled eggs, BLT deviled Eggs, shrimp filled deviled eggs.

2) Egg Salad -The basic recipe with mayo, mustard and a little pickle relish is a favorite recipe. Pair it up with fresh bread and a slice of cheese. A nice change occasionally is appreciated, so a few recipes of egg salad with a twist are: avocado and egg salad, bacon and horseradish egg salad or egg salad with capers and olives.

3) HB Egg/Bacon/Cheese Sandwich – Slice up the peeled egg and put a layer across a piece of toasted bread. Then put a layer of bacon and top with a favorite cheese. This sandwich is tasty warmed a bit or with mayo.

4) Salad Topped with Eggs – Slice up a few hard-boiled gems into a chef salad with some leftover ham. This will make for an easy meal the day after Easter when you are tired from entertaining.

5) Potato Salad with Eggs – Tired of eating leftover ham and potatoes? Make a slow-roasted pork sandwich in the crockpot, or grill up some burgers with a side of potato salad.

6) Easter Breakfast Burrito – Place a flour tortilla on a plate, top with two tablespoons grated Monterey Jack cheese and one sliced egg. Microwave on high until the cheese melts, around 45 seconds. Add three tablespoons chunky salsa and ¼ cup shredded leafy green lettuce. Roll tortilla.

7) Tex-Mex Sandwich Filling: Stir taco seasoning mix into egg salad (one tablespoon for every three eggs) along with a little sliced green onion and chopped tomato.

8) Eggs Bunny-Dict: Top a toasted English muffin half with thinly sliced ham, two hard-cooked egg halves and hollandaise sauce made from scratch or a sauce mix.

9) Green Bean-Egg Casserole: Stir three chopped hard-cooked eggs into the green bean-mushroom soup mixture. Top with crumbled cooked bacon.

10) Scotch Eggs: Shape ground turkey sausage around hard-cooked eggs. Roll in beaten egg, then in crushed, rich, round cracker crumbs. Bake in a 375ºF oven 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold with chili sauce.

11) Chef’s Salad Dressing: Stir a finely chopped hard-cooked egg and a thinly sliced green onion into a mixture of half sour cream and half mayonnaise thinned with a little milk. Serve over vegetable salads.

12) Pita Rabbit Breakfast Sandwich: Cut a pita in half crosswise; line each half with a thin slice of fully cooked ham. Stir together one chopped hard-cooked egg, one tablespoon dairy sour cream and ⅛ teaspoon prepared mustard. Spoon into pita halves.

13) Tuna-Noodle Bake Plus: Stir two chopped hard-cooked eggs and two tablespoons chopped pimiento into your tuna-noodle casserole.

14) Potatoes and Eggs au Gratin: In a 1½-quart casserole, combine three cups sliced cooked potatoes, three sliced hard-cooked eggs, one cup shredded Cheddar cheese and one envelope sour cream sauce mix prepared according to package directions. Top with buttered bread crumbs and bake in a 350ºF oven about 40 minutes.

15) Green Vegetable Garnish: Top buttered cooked asparagus or broccoli with chopped hard-cooked egg.

As the Easter Bunny hops away, get the colored eggs he leaves behind into the refrigerator. The total time for hiding and hunting eggs should be no more than two hours. Then be sure to refrigerate the “found” eggs right away until eaten.

Eggs found hours later or the next day should be thrown out – not eaten! You can store the eggs in the refrigerator for up to seven days. Eat them plain or enjoy them in one of these egg-cellent recipes.