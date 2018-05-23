Duck stamp honors

Carter Hatling, age 11, received a second place ribbon for his division and Tanner Hatling, age 8, received an honorable mention for his age division in the Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp program.

Parents Kent and Melissa are very proud of them as they continually strive to do their best!

The Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp Program is sponsored by the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program, Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge and Wyoming Ducks Unlimited but made possible through support and participation of local teachers, parents and Wyoming students.