Dual – Wolves sweep away competition

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestling team hosted a dual last Thursday night against Wright, which was also senior recognition night. The Wolves swept the dual with a score of 66-12, winning 12 of the 14 weights. Individual match results were:

182- Tucker Allison won with a pin in 3:12; 195- Solomon Petz won by decision 9-2; 220- Chris Morris won by pin in 5:13; 285- Tanner Feehan won by forfeit; 106- Sean Buckmiller won by pin in 1:29; 113- Tate Hullinger lost by fall; 120-Henry Ward won by pin in 3:15; 126- Hunter Garoutte lost by fall; 132- Caleb Cook won by pin in 1:57; 138- Parker Seeley won by forfeit; 145- Cole Cook won by decision, 7-0; 152- Casey DeLong won by pin in 3:21; 160- Justin Marden won by pin in 2:50; and 170- Tommy Schlater won by pin in 1:44.

One JV match was held between the two teams, 126-Charmayne DeLong, who won by pin in 5:08.

Senior recognition night was held after the dual, recognizing the huge group of 12 seniors. Tate Hullinger, the son of Shannon Hullinger and Steve and Michele Hullinger; Henry Ward, son of Corby and Alison Ward; Cole Cook, son of Tell and Lacey Cook; Casey DeLong, son of Chris and Amber Boardman; Justin Marden, son of James and Andrea Marden; Tommy Schlater, son of Tom and Sherry Schlater; Tucker Allison, son of Cory and Marci Allison; Logan Husted, son of Scott Jeffress and Brandie Jeffress; Solomon Petz, son of Dusty and Gypsy Petz; Christopher Morris, son of Joe and Erin Morris; Lane Mosteller, son of Jim and Cindy Mosteller; and Tanner Feehan, son of Kristy Feehan.