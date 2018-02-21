Driver’s Education offered in Moorcroft

A Driver’s Education class will be offered this spring in Hulett by Eastern Wyoming College. The class has a total of 30 hours of instructional time. Any student who has not made up missing time or work by May 25 will not pass the class.

All students need a minimum of six hours of driving and six hours of observation. This may be done any time after class starts.

Students must have a permit by July 1. Otherwise, they should not enroll in the class.

All driving and observation must be done before July 5. No exceptions. Failure to do this will result in the student not passing the class.

Students may enroll early through EWC. For a schedule and more information contact Ms. Buckmiller at Moorcroft HS.