Donna Jones

Donna Mae (Grubb) Jones, 59 of rural Sundance, Wyoming, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at her home southeast of Sundance, following a courageous battle with lymphoma.

Donna was born June 26, 1958, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Francis and Mathilda (Peterson) Grubb. She grew up on the family ranch west of Sundance and graduated valedictorian from Sundance High School in 1976.

Donna married the love of her life, Victor Jones of Sundance on August 11, 1977; they made their home at the Jones Ranch southeast of Sundance. Vic and Donna had two children, Leilia Mae and Wesley Edwin.

Donna was a happy, loving, hardworking woman. She loved living and working the ranch life alongside her husband.

She was a great cook; preparing a great feast for brandings, holidays and any day her kids, grandkids or friends showed up. She would also make a special treat for birthdays, or just because you came to see her.

Donna loved to crochet; having a blanket ready for any family or friend’s new baby. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren, from gardening to crafts, water fights in the yard to letting them help her cook.

During haying season you would even find Donna with a grandkid riding in the baling tractor with her. Her laugh could be heard from a mile away and her beautiful smile will never be forgotten.

Donna is survived by her husband, Vic of Sundance; her children Lei (Steve) Donaway of Springfield, Kentucky and Wes (Melissa) Jones of Sundance; her mother Mathlida Grubb of Sundance; her sister Debbie Whitney of Newcastle, Wyoming; her grandkids Logan Smith, Michael Donaway and Amber Bock of Springfield and Johnavon, Ronan and Reace Jones of Sundance; her sisters-in-law Barb (Ed) Mignery of Sundance and Pat (Mike) Leslie of Sundance; along with many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, and mother and father in law.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Burial took place at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Sundance.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.