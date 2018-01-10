Diversity efforts earn 4-H educators

4-H educators in Crook and Weston counties were recognized by the University of Wyoming Extension for their diversity education efforts.

Stacy Buchholz in Weston County and Sara Fleenor in Crook County received extension’s Diversity Enhancement Award during the organization’s training conference in December on the Laramie campus.

The two worked with teen 4-H leaders to create workshops and menu ideas that incorporated cultural diversity at the Crook-Weston County 4-H Summer Camp.

4-H’ers were able to experience different countries and learn about cultures and global challenges and participate in hands-on activities while they learned.

Buchholz joined extension in 2008 and Fleenor in 2012.