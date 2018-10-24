Digging up old problems

By Grace Moore

Property owners Don and Peggy Dihle asked assistance from the town at last month’s meeting to clear up several issues with the easement taken along their property in 1998, when Pine Haven vacated that portion of Whitetail Drive but retained 35 feet of right of way from the center of the roadway into what is now the property of the couple. Don had asked for a quick claim deed, “so that I own the property right to the center of the vacated Whitetail Drive and have clear title to that”.

The Dihles approached the governing body last Tuesday to follow up on acquiring the deed in question; however, town attorney Pat Carpenter advised the council to table the issue of the requested deed because, after further research, more problems were found including “a piece of property we’re conveying to Mr. and Mrs. Dihle; a new easement that we want to take in that property; we’ve got to connect the new easement with the existing easement; two separate legal descriptions; and now, dimensional issues as well”.

Apparently, the original plat of the lot was filed with the wrong measurements and, now, the privately owned lot has to be re-platted.

Carpenter advised the council to proceed with the vacation of a portion of the easement on the west side of Dihle’s lot and grant a variance allowing the couple to proceed with their plans, “Then we can step back and look at the rest of this vacation issue with the road and a new easement.”

The governing body approved the ordinance to vacate the existing right of way and allowed the variance.