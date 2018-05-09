Devils Tower climbing routes closure update

An updated climbing closure is in effect after peregrine falcons were observed in nesting behavior on the southeast face of the tower. Falcon activity observed by a climber has led to an updated closure of 45 climbing routes between and including Psychic Turbulence and Belle Fourche Buttress.

Climbing routes that were previously closed on April 12, 2018 between Uncle Remus Dirty Vegetable Garden and Gooseberry Jam are now open. The standard Meadows Finish is also open.

An updated list of closed routes can be found at www.nps.gov/deto. Over one hundred routes remain open to climbing.

Park rangers thank all climbers and visitors for reporting falcon observations. The closed area may be moved, extended or rescinded depending on nesting and fledgling activity.

“The closure is strictly enforced. All climbers are required to register at the Climbing Registration Office or kiosk before beginning their ascent,” said Alex Heyer, Chief of Law Enforcement.