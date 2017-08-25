The Devils Tower Car Show, hosted by the Texas Trail Cruisers, showed 87 vehicles in varying stages of restoration. Over 100 guests perused the cars and pickups, often “talking car” with the owners who sat under canopies nearby. Carolyn Holberg reported, “We consider it a great success.”

The first place winner of the car division was Steve Orcutt from Palmer Lake, CO, with his Willy’s Knight Mod 66 seven passenger sedan; Jerry and Tammy Rothleutner received second place with their 1966 Chevy Chevelle.

First place in the truck division was David Borgialli of Sheridan, WY and his 1949 Chevy pickup; second place went to LeRoy Fuller, Sheridan, for his 1932 Ford.

Top gun went to Craig Mickelson’s 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS, from Spearfish and the long distance award was given to Robert Beith and his International Harvester KB3.