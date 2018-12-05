Depth will be a strength for girls basketball, says coach

Head Girls Basketball Coach Dusty Petz

The Lady Wolves have 12 players returning from last year’s team and welcome eight new freshman. The season kicked off with two-a-day practices prior to Thanksgiving and has been much of the same the last two weeks.

Our strength is going to be our depth. We are going to be able to play 12 girls on a regular basis.

We are going to play full court defense and rely on pressure to create turnovers. We have four seniors and they have been in this program for four years so they understand the system and the expectations.

They will be expected to lead and, along with the juniors, help the incoming freshman get up-to-speed. The girls have been working hard in practice. The Lady Wolves kick off their season on December 6 against Burns.